Suspicious item at LAX terminal causes evacuation
LOS ANGELES - Guests at LAX were briefly evacuated from Terminal 5 Friday morning due to reports of a suspicious item.
An airport worker noticed a suspicious bag on the tarmac and called LAPD and the bomb squad.
Terminal 5 was evacuated, and passengers were redirected to terminals 4 and 6 for screening.
The evacuation was lifted just before 9:30 a.m.
Video posted to X, showed crowds of people gathered in the area as officers blocked off the terminal. People were told to leave the gate.
Another X user reported seeing 20 officers rushing to the terminal.
It is unknown if any flights were delayed.