Suspicious item at LAX terminal causes evacuation

By
Published  May 17, 2024 9:37am PDT
Terminal 5 was temporarily evacuated at LAX on Friday morning.

LOS ANGELES - Guests at LAX were briefly evacuated from Terminal 5 Friday morning due to reports of a suspicious item. 

An airport worker noticed a suspicious bag on the tarmac and called LAPD and the bomb squad. 

Terminal 5 was evacuated, and passengers were redirected to terminals 4 and 6 for screening. 

The evacuation was lifted just before 9:30 a.m. 

Video posted to X, showed crowds of people gathered in the area as officers blocked off the terminal. People were told to leave the gate. 

Another X user reported seeing 20 officers rushing to the terminal. 

It is unknown if any flights were delayed.