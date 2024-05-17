Suspicious item at LAX terminal causes evacuation

Guests at LAX were briefly evacuated from Terminal 5 Friday morning due to reports of a suspicious item.

An airport worker noticed a suspicious bag on the tarmac and called LAPD and the bomb squad.

Terminal 5 was evacuated, and passengers were redirected to terminals 4 and 6 for screening.

The evacuation was lifted just before 9:30 a.m.

Video posted to X, showed crowds of people gathered in the area as officers blocked off the terminal. People were told to leave the gate.

Another X user reported seeing 20 officers rushing to the terminal.

It is unknown if any flights were delayed.