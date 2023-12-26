California rain forecast: Storm incoming for New Year

Don't put away your umbrella just yet, Southern California.

A new storm system is brewing off the coast and is predicted to bring more rain and high surf conditions to the region later this week.

But will it put a damper on your New Year's Eve plans?

According to the National Weather Service, the next storm system will move into Los Angeles and Ventura counties Friday night into Saturday.

If you have weekend plans leading up to New Year's Eve, however, forecasters predict the threat of rain will end in most areas by late Saturday night.

Rain totals are expected to be about one half to one inch across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, with one quarter to one half inch of rain spreading across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

There is a chance of some slight rain for parts of the region mostly in the afternoon Monday, according to the National Weather Service, but mostly dry conditions are expected.

Temperatures will remain a little below normal in most areas, with highs in the 60s in coastal and valley areas and 50s in the Antelope Valley.

For the latest weather updates, tap or click here.



