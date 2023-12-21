Surviving a Southern California storm: Safety tips from LA Fire Department

It's not often that Southern California is hit by a large storm, but when it does happen, conditions can be difficult to navigate.

To get a better idea on how to properly prepare for a storm in the Los Angeles, Orange County and Ventura areas, FOX 11's Marla Tellez spoke with Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott.

Here are the main safety points Scott said all residents should keep in mind as this storm continues:

Limit non-essential travel:

And resist the urge to sightsee. Scott says that sometimes during big storms, people like to go to where the action is, like by the river. But, according to Scott, this is a quick way to become a victim yourself.

Don't walk through flowing water:

According to Scott, many people are surprised to learn that currents are deceptive. It only takes about six inches of water to knock a person off their feet.

If you're stranded in your car by moving water, stay with your vehicle:

That means getting on the hood, or even the roof, of your car if necessary.

Do not attempt to rescue someone struggling in deep water:

According to Scott, the best thing to do in this situation is to call 911 and verbally guide the dispatcher to your location. He says that more often than not, would-be rescuers end up becoming victims themselves.

If your power goes out, be careful when using a generator:

Scott says if you do need to use a generator, it's best to leave these outside, at least 25 feet away from any door, window or vent to avoid any possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Only use 911 for life-threatening emergencies:

For non-life-threatening emergencies within the city of Los Angeles, such as downed trees, streetlights or traffic signals, Scott says to call 311 for assistance.