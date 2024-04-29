Newport Beach woman, University of Arizona student killed in Tucson shooting

A Newport Beach woman who was a student at the University of Arizona was killed in an off-campus shooting over the weekend.

Erin Jones, 20, was killed in a quadruple shooting at a home in Tucson early Sunday morning. Officials said Jones was found outside a home, and died at the hospital. According to reports, the shooting happened at a house party.

The sophomore was the only one who died. Another victim, a woman, was found in a car and brought to a hospital. She's expected to survive. Two others — a teen girl and a man — were also injured. They went to the hospital on their own and are expected to be okay.

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins issued a statement Sunday night, saying in part, "Our deepest sympathies go out to Erin's family in California and across the country, her friends, and her classmates in Tucson and Newport Beach, who are absorbing the heartbreaking news today. I have spoken to Erin's family and offered the University's full support."

Officials are still searching for the suspected shooter or shooters.

