California Lottery's latest new millionaires bought lucky scratchers at these stores

Feeling lucky?

Mehret Werrede hit the jackpot after purchasing a top-prize winning Instant Prize Crossword at Circle Liquor in La Habra.

"I couldn't believe it finally happened. I was shocked!" Werrede told the California Lottery. "I went home to tell my husband… he didn't really believe it until I got my check."

Werrede's lucky win came six years after a day that has left her feeling "haunted." She bought three tickets from a newly-opened pack of Instant Prize Crossword games, and played all three. But later she found out the person who bought the fourth scratcher walked out with $2 million.

"The clerk told me. Someone walked in the next day and won the jackpot. It was a horrible feeling. It’s actually what’s kept me trying," she said.

It was also a good day for Christopher Lopez, who won $2 million playing Instant Prize Crossword. He got his scratcher at a 76 gas station on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles County.

Lopez told the California Lottery that he’d previously won $200, then $2,000, and finally $2 millin.

"I saw one comma then another, and I said, ‘Oh my God!’ The clerk said, ‘what is it?’ and I said, ‘I won," Lopez shared. "It was great but also frightening at the same time – that much money."

Both lottery retail partners earned $5,000 bonuses for selling those winning Scratchers games.