Powerball ticket worth $470K sold in California

As Powerball awaits the next billionaire in its highly-anticipated drawing, one lottery ticket matching 5 numbers was sold in California.

According to the California Lottery's website, a single ticket matching five of the six winning numbers was sold at Island Pacific Supermarket located at 8430 Elk Grove Florin Rd. Ste B in Elk Grove. That ticket is worth $470,633.

The winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing were 14, 24, 50, 59, 64 and Powerball 2.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing will be held Monday, Oct. 30. The current jackpot is sitting at an estimated $137 million.

