2 SuperLotto Plus tickets worth $15K each sold in LA County

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, two people who purchased tickets in Los Angeles County came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, two tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations and are worth $15,161 each!

Los Angeles: 7-Eleven, 2200 W. Sunset Blvd.

Altadena: Chevron, 907 E. Altadena Dr.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $10 million.

SUGGESTED:

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 5, 14, 28, 31, 40 and the Mega number was 3.



