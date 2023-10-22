California man wins $10 million after letting cashier choose scratcher ticket

Talk about lucky!

A California man is $10 million richer thanks to a clerk's lucky recommendation when he couldn't pick a lottery scratcher ticket to buy.

That's exactly the case for Brent Young, who won $10 million from a California 200X ticket he purchased at Prince Food and Gas on West Walnut Avenue in Visalia.

Young said about halfway through scratching the ticket, he noticed one of his numbers matching the winning numbers printed on the side of the ticket.

Photo of winning ticket via California Lottery

"When I saw all those zeros, I was like, 'No way, this doesn't happen to people like me,'" Young told the Lottery. "It's crazy. Out of all those options, the clerk could have picked a different game, but he didn't. He grabbed a winner."

Young said he was in disbelief because this was not his regular go-to gas station. But that lucky day, he bought gas and the lucky ticket at Prince Food and Gas since his usual place was closed.

"It's almost like God's intervention," Young told lottery officials. "I didn't have a specific ticket I was going to buy, so I let someone else decide. I had no choice but to go to Prince's. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, none of this probably would have happened."

Congrats to the lucky new millionaire!