Highest SuperLotto Plus jackpot in 15 years claimed out of San Bernardino County

By
Published 
Lottery
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - A man is $82 million richer after claiming the highest SuperLotto Plus jackpot in over a decade! 

The California Lottery on Wednesday identified the sole winner of the Aug. 5 jackpot as M. Shadoian, who purchased the single-winning ticket at Spring Valley Market in Victorville. 

Lottery officials said Shadoian declined to issue a public statement and wishes to remain private. 

Spring Valley Market also receives a bonus of $410,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Shadoian's win ended a jackpot roll that lasted nearly nine months. It is the highest jackpot in 15 years.

Right now the SuperLotto Plus jackpot is estimated at $8 million. Drawings happen every Wednesday and Saturday. 

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 41,416,353 - that's 7 times higher than winning Powerball or Mega Millions.

The highest-ever SuperLotto Plus jackpot was $193 million back in 2002.

Good luck!