California's latest lottery millionaires bought scratchers at these stores

California is bursting at the seams with new lottery millionaires.

In a statement, California Lottery officials revealed the newest inductees to the millionaires club all thanks to some lucky lottery tickets.

In Huntington Park, Emilio Magdaleno bought a $10,000,000 Super Bonus Scratcher at the Agua Pura store and scratched his way to the whopping $10 million top prize! The store owner also receives $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Ma Victoria Marfori hit it big playing a California 200X Scratchers ticket purchased at a 76 gas station in Placentia. The owner of this Orange County business received a $50,000 bonus.

In Downey, Christina Chavarria took home the top prize of $7 million with her lucky Crossword Xtreme Scratcher purchased at Wyman's Liquor.

Also joining the $7 million club is Sok Yoon, who played the same scratcher and won the same prize. She purchased her winning ticket at La Paz liquor on W. Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank. That retailer earns a $35,000 bonus.

In Los Angeles, Jose Alonso Guerrero Franco is $2 million richer after matching 12 words on an Instant Prize Crossword – the lottery’s most popular Scratchers game. Foremost Liquor Mart on Monterey Road scored a $10,000 bonus for selling that lucky ticket.

In Escondido, Richard Tapia took home the top prize of $1.2 million on a lucky Decades of Dollars Scratchers ticket he bought at Sun Valley Fuel on N. Escondido Blvd. That retailer also receives a cool $6,000.

In Menifee, Vaclav Cafourek scored $2 million after earning the top prize on a Cloud 9 Scratchers purchased at Marietta Liquor and Deli. That retailer earns a bonus check of $10,000.

In San Lorenzo, Martin Avalos scored $1 million after hitting the top jackpot on an Ice Cool Scratchers sold at Arroyo Liquours. That business earns a bonus of $5,000.