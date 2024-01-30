$650K Powerball ticket sold in California
LOS ANGELES - Check your tickets!
Someone in California is $647,970 richer after matching five numbers in the latest Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials.
That lucky ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento.
SUGGESTED:
- These states had Powerball jackpot winners in 2023
- California airport worker 'set for life' after hitting jackpot with $20M lottery win
- Iowa Lottery posts wrong Powerball numbers — but mistaken winners can keep winnings
- Which states spend the most money on lottery tickets?
The winning numbers in Monday night's drawing were 39, 41, 43, 49, 64, and 4.
The next drawing will be held Wednesday for the $188 million jackpot.