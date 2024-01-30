$650K Powerball ticket sold in California

Check your tickets!

Someone in California is $647,970 richer after matching five numbers in the latest Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials.

That lucky ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento.

The winning numbers in Monday night's drawing were 39, 41, 43, 49, 64, and 4.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday for the $188 million jackpot.



