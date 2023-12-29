These states had Powerball jackpot winners in 2023

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the sixth largest in the game’s history.

According to Powerball’s website, the jackpot for Dec. 30 – the last Powerball drawing of 2023 – is $760 million.

The last time a Powerball player claimed the winning jackpot was in the drawing on Oct. 11 when someone in California claimed a $1.765 billion prize – the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

The other billion-dollar prize of this year happened July 19 when another California resident won $1.08 billion, the fourth-largest prize ever, the lottery said.

Ahead of Saturday’s big drawing, here’s a look at the Powerball jackpots won in 2023, and the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time, according to Powerball:

2023 Powerball Jackpots

People buy lottery tickets at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, for a $1.73 billion drawing. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Feb. 6, 2023 - $754.6 million - WA

March 4, 2023 - $162.2 million - VA

April 19, 2023 - $252.6 million - OH

July 19, 2023 - $1.08 billion - CA

Oct. 11, 2023 - $1.765 billion - CA

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

In a photo illustration, Powerball lottery tickets are seen on a countertop on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Expand

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $760 Million (est.) – Dec. 30, 2023 $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

FOX Business contributed to this report.