Even California's 'working class' cities are seeing home prices over $1 million: report

Several California cities once considered "working-class" are far from it now, apparently, as the housing crisis continues to deepen, thus increasing median home prices to a whopping $1 million.

Cities including Bonita, Cerritos, Orange, Placentia, San Gabriel, and Tustin are facing a big jump in home values, the Los Angeles Times reports. According to the publication, home growth rates jumped almost 12% in Bonita and Tustin.

Counties where cities are suffering the most include Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego.

A report by Zillow found that California has 210 cities with a median home value greater than $1 million. The real estate marketplace company noted there are only 550 "million-dollar cities" in the U.S., giving California nearly 40% of them.

The median home value in 2023 across California was $789,000, up 3.1% from 2022. The median home value has jumped 33.5% over the last five years.

FOX Business contributed to this report.