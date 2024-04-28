Wrong-way driver crashes multiple times on Riverside freeway, injures 3

article

Three people were injured after multiple crashes involving a wrong-way driver in Riverside early Sunday morning. The driver was arrested.

It all happened just after 2 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers received multiple reports that a driver was headed the wrong way on the 215 freeway.

According to officers, the driver hit two cars on the transition road from the 60 to the southbound 215. After that crash, the driver continued onto the 60 freeway, and proceeded to crash into another three cars before taking off on foot.

CHP said three people were injured in the wrecks. Rescue crews had to extricate at least one person from their car. Two of those injured suffered major injuries, CHP said, but none of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

Officers found the suspect on nearby Day Street and took him into custody. He faces charges of felony DUI and wrong-way driving.