This is the best place in California to live on a $100,000 salary

How far does a $100,000 salary get you in the U.S. when it comes to living comfortably?

It definitely depends on where you go, but a six-figure salary can go the distance in every state, according to a new study by GOBankingRates.

Analysts looked at data from several sources, including AreaVibes, Sperling’s Best Places and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, to compile the best places to live on a $100,000 salary in each state. Factors included each city’s livability score, median household incomes and the total annual cost of necessities.

The best place to live in California on that salary is Petaluma in the Bay Area. The city located about 39 miles north of San Francisco boasted a livability score of 82, with the median income coming out to $108,527. The total annual necessities cost was $78,190.

Take note - the salary to live "comfortably" in the Golden State is quite steep. Seven of the 10 most expensive cities for a single adult and five of the 10 most expensive for families are in California, SmartAsset found.

On average, an individual needs $96,500 for sustainable comfort in a major U.S. city, data showed. It’s even more expensive for families, who need to make an average combined income of about $235,000 to support two adults and two children.





