This California city is 'healthiest' in US, data shows

When it comes to being healthy, some U.S. cities are healthier than others when it comes to overall wellness.

In California, three cities made the top 10 list of Healthiest Cities in America, according to WalletHub.

The study looked at more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities across 41 key indicators of good health, including health care, food, fitness, and green space.

Topping the list is San Francisco, which received an overall score of 67.60. Honolulu ranked second, followed by Seattle, San Diego, and Washington to round out the top five.

The only other California city to make the top 10 was Irvine, placing tenth. Los Angeles followed closely behind at No. 11, garnering an overall health score of 59.61.

Here's a look at all the California cities that made the list and how they ranked:

San Francisco (#1)

San Diego (#4)

Irvine (#10)

Los Angeles (#11)

Huntington Beach (#14)

Glendale (#20)

San Jose (#22)

Fremont (#24)

Oakland (#26)

Garden Grove (#30)

Long Beach (#32)

Sacramento (#35)

Oceanside (#45)

Santa Clarita (#51)

Anaheim (#52)

Santa Rosa (#62)

Santa Ana (#90)

Chula Vista (#93)

Oxnard (#99)

Modesto (#103)

Riverside (#107)

Rancho Cucamonga (#115)

Ontario (#137)

Fresno (#139)

Stockton (#140)

Moreno Valley (#151)

Bakersfield (#154)

Fontana (#157)

Los Angeles ranked among the top 5 cities with the most healthy restaurants per capita, while gym memberships in San Francisco and Santa Rosa ranked among the top 5 cities with the highest average monthly cost of a fitness-club membership.

SUGGESTED:

Huntington Beach was named second city among the top 5 highest percentage of physically active adults.