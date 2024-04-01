These are California's richest retirement towns

When it comes to the richest retirement towns in the U.S., look no further than California to be home to the most cities on the list, according to a study from personal finance website GoBankingRates.

The study ranked America's richest retirement towns with a minimum population of 15,000, of which at least 25% of residents are aged 65 and up,

Southern California's very own Rancho Palos Verdes topped the list as "richest" retirement community, where the average median household income is $166,747. Just under 11,000 seniors live here — the sixth-highest amount of any area in the overall ranking.

Here are the four California cities that made the top 10:

Rancho Palos Verdes (#1)Median household income: $166,747Percent of population 65+: 26.2%

Laguna Beach (#6)Median household income: $141,875Percent of population 65+: 28.2%

Walnut Creek (#9) Median household income: $129,971Percewnt of population 65+: 29.71%

Cerritos (#10) Median household income: $124,460Percent of population 65+: 25.5%

According to the data, Florida has the second-most rich retirement towns, including Naples and Lakewood Ranch.

To see the full study, tap or click here.