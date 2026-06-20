Boyle Heights warehouse fire: Emergency declared over 85-million pound biohazard threat

The Brief Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a declaration of local emergency on Saturday to mobilize resources for an ongoing fire at a Boyle Heights cold storage warehouse. The fire, which re-ignited due to changing winds, is burning beneath structural debris and causing millions of pounds of food to spoil, threatening a biohazard crisis. Authorities have opened 24-hour smoke relief and respite centers, while a Particle Pollution Advisory has been extended through at least Sunday afternoon.



Los Angeles officials have declared a local emergency as a massive, multi-jurisdictional warehouse fire continues to burn in Boyle Heights, triggering worsening air quality and a looming biohazard threat from millions of pounds of spoiling food.

Residents across central Los Angeles and surrounding valleys are being urged to limit outdoor exposure while emergency crews battle the blaze around the clock.

What we know:

The blaze broke out shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a 491,000-square-foot commercial cold storage facility operated by Lineage Logistics at 1400 S. Los Palos St.

Officials said the fire started on the solar panels, quickly spreading across the roof, and an initial ammonia leak forced firefighters into a defensive posture.

Firefighters have since completely mitigated the hazardous chemical threat by shutting down valves and pumping the ammonia off-site.

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However, the building's refrigeration has been turned off, leaving 85 million pounds of meat, fish, and wheat products to spoil.

Because the fire is burning deep beneath structural debris and solar panels, crews are using unprecedented tactics for a structure fire, including continuous water drops from at least three helicopters alongside massive ground-level ladder pipes.

Arson investigators are on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Two 24-hour respite shelters have been opened to support affected residents:

Pecan Rec Center (145 S. Pecan St.

City Terrace Park (1126 N. Hazard Ave.)

Pets are welcome at these sites on leashes or in kennels.

Local perspective:

Mayor Karen Bass has issued a Declaration of Local Emergency due to the fire, which continues to send a large amount of smoke into the atmosphere.

The emergency declaration officially activates the city’s Emergency Operations Organization, mandates damage and cost assessments across city departments, and requests that Governor Gavin Newsom expedite access to state and federal disaster relief programs under the California Disaster Assistance Act.

What we don't know:

Officials have stated that this will be an "extended event," but the exact timeline for when the fire will be fully extinguished remains unknown.

Additionally, authorities are still evaluating the precise logistics of how they will safely enter the zero-visibility structure to remove and dispose of the thousands of tons of rotting food.

What they're saying:

"While the LAFD continues making progress, this is a major, multi-jurisdictional incident," Mayor Bass said in a statement Saturday afternoon. "I'm issuing an emergency declaration to ensure the city has the resources it needs as this operation continues and to keep the community safe."

"Residents have lived through days of smoke, shelter-in-place orders, disruptions to daily life, and ongoing questions about what this means for their health and well-being," said Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado, who represents the 14th Council District. "Boyle Heights deserves clear information, direct support, and full accountability throughout the response, cleanup, and recovery process."

"The good news is, all of our air monitoring that has been done by our department, Hazmat, LA County Hazmat, as well as AQMD, has shown that there are no additional toxic chemicals or hazards within that smoke other than normal structure fire smoke," LAFD Capt. Branden Silverman said. "That said, no smoke is good smoke. We know that people are being affected by this in our city as well as LA County's jurisdiction, and we do want you to take precautions to avoid that smoke whenever possible."

"The food's not savable, unfortunately," LAFD Chief Jaime Moore said during a Saturday press conference. "What we're dealing with now is 85 million pounds of food that's about to go bad and to spoil... It's a biohazard emergency and that's why we've called out to the state."

What's next:

The South Coast Air Quality Management District's special Particle Pollution Advisory remains in effect until at least 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, though it may be extended if smoke conditions persist.

Air monitoring data shows that PM2.5 levels have already reached "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" to "Very Unhealthy" categories across central Los Angeles County, the San Gabriel Valley, the East San Fernando Valley, and the Northwest San Bernardino Valley.

Fire operations will continue around the clock, and residents can expect to see ongoing smoke and emergency vehicle activity.

What you can do:

Stay Indoors: Residents near the smoke plume should stay inside, close all windows and doors, and run HVAC units on "recirculate" mode to avoid drawing in outside air.

Wear Protection: If you must go outside, wear a well-fitting N95 or P100 mask to filter out fine particulate matter.

Report Odors: Report unusual or foul odors directly to the SCAQMD at 1-800-288-7664.

Seek Assistance: For emergency notifications or shelter transportation, visit AlertLA.org or call 211. Unincorporated East Los Angeles residents seeking direct support can contact Supervisor Solis’s office at 323-881-4601.