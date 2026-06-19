Boyle Heights fire: Shelter-in-place re-issued as crews battle cold-storage hot spot

The Brief Residents and businesses in a large section of Boyle Heights must stay indoors with windows closed after firefighters discovered a hidden pocket of fire on Thursday. Smoldering debris has forced officials to extend a particle pollution advisory through Friday afternoon, warning that low-rising smoke may cause ground-level visibility and ash issues. The massive blaze at the 491,000-square-foot Lineage cold-storage facility required water-dropping helicopters, a tactic used only twice for structure fires in over three decades.



A massive fire at a Boyle Heights cold-storage facility has forced authorities to reissue shelter-in-place orders through Friday.

After declaring the blaze contained, crews discovered a hidden pocket of fire inside a freezer container, prompting critical ventilation efforts that continue to impact local air quality.

What we know:

The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lineage cold-storage warehouse in the 1400 block of South Los Palos Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The flames spread rapidly across solar panels on the roof of the 491,000-square-foot building, triggering an ammonia leak inside.

Because of the extreme danger from the chemical leak and the massive size of the facility, crews were forced to retreat to a defensive exterior position.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boyle Heights warehouse fire prompts rare helicopter water drops, extended air quality warning

Water-dropping helicopters—a tactic rarely used outside of wildfires—were brought in to dump thousands of gallons of water on areas ground hoses could not reach.

Though the fire was initially contained Wednesday evening and the original shelter-in-place order lifted, crews conducting mop-up operations on Thursday afternoon discovered a fire pocket inside a freezer container.

The LAFD reissued the shelter-in-place order for an area stretching south of the 101 Freeway to roughly Washington Boulevard, east of Lorena Street and west of Indiana Street.

Hazardous materials specialists monitoring the area have not detected elevated contaminant levels.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what sparked the initial blaze on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have not stated exactly how long the reissued shelter-in-place order will remain in effect for Boyle Heights residents.

What they're saying:

LAFD Chief Jaime Moore emphasized how unusual the firefighting tactics were for this incident.

"Very unique. I have been with the LAFD for 31 years, and it was only the second time I could recall aerial water drops being used to battle a structure fire."

Regarding the ongoing air quality risks, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) released a statement explaining the atmospheric conditions.

"Due to sustained smoke impacts in the nearby community, South Coast AQMD continues to review particulate matter data from our regional air monitors as well as local air quality sensor networks. Smoldering material may continue to affect air quality directly downwind; cooler smoke plumes may not rise as high, leading to ground-level visibility issues and possible ash deposition, the statement read.

What's next:

Fire crews will remain on-site at the South Los Palos Street facility to monitor the ventilation process and ensure no further hidden hot spots reignite.

The South Coast AQMD will continue tracking regional and local air sensor networks to determine if the particle advisory needs to be extended past Friday afternoon.

What you can do:

If you live or work within the affected Boyle Heights boundary, keep all doors and windows tightly closed, and turn off your heating and air conditioning units to keep outside air from circulating indoors.

Residents with respiratory conditions, the elderly, and pets should limit outdoor exposure entirely; if you must go outside, wear a protective mask to shield against lingering particulate matter and potential ash deposition.