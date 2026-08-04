Armed man arrested at Trump's Rancho Palos Verdes golf club ahead of visit

The Brief Deputies arrested 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes. Authorities found hollow-point ammunition in the suspect's pocket and a loaded weapon in his vehicle parked on the premises. A search of Taele's home uncovered additional weapons, body armor, high-capacity magazines, and a notebook containing concerning statements.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of an armed man at the site where President Donald Trump was scheduled to appear Tuesday.

What we know:

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele on Saturday at the golf course after observing him taking photos and videos while "appearing to monitor security-planning activities." The suspect was identified as a Downey resident.

While at the scene, authorities found hollow-point ammunition in Taele's pocket and a loaded firearm inside his vehicle in the club parking lot.

Investigators subsequently searched his residence and recovered numerous weapons, body armor, high-capacity ammunition magazines, and a notebook containing concerning statements.

No additional details were released.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly released specific details regarding the contents of the statements found in the notebook.

Dig deeper:

Trump has scheduled stops in California and Nevada as polls reflect voter concerns over high inflation and living costs ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Prior to the event, California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the visit on social media.

"Donald Trump is in California today for a fundraiser at his golf course. But he still REFUSES to deliver the federal wildfire disaster aid he promised to Los Angeles wildfire survivors," Newsom wrote on X. "Instead, we've watched a presidency defined by corruption, self-dealing, and family enrichment at the expense of the American people. California keeps America running. We send far more to Washington than we get back. Stop stiffing Californians, Mr. President. Keep your word."