Man dies after rescue at Orange County beach
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - A 24-year-old man has died after he went swimming with a friend in Laguna Beach, authorities said.
What we know:
On Monday, Aug. 3, just before 7:30 p.m., officials received a 911 call regarding a man who went missing in the water at Crescent Bay Beach.
A witness reported he was swimming with a friend when he began to "struggle to stay above the water."
Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, began search efforts a short time later. The victim was located around 8:15 p.m. by the Marine Safety dive team. He was rushed to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released and is being withheld at this time, the Marine Safety officials said.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Laguna Beach Department of Marine Safety.