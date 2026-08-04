Man dies after rescue at Orange County beach

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The Brief A 24-year-old man died after struggling in the water while swimming at Crescent Bay Beach on Monday evening. Emergency responders received a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. after a witness saw the man struggling to stay above water. The victim was located around 8:15 p.m., rushed to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, and pronounced dead.



A 24-year-old man has died after he went swimming with a friend in Laguna Beach, authorities said.

What we know:

On Monday, Aug. 3, just before 7:30 p.m., officials received a 911 call regarding a man who went missing in the water at Crescent Bay Beach.

A witness reported he was swimming with a friend when he began to "struggle to stay above the water."

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, began search efforts a short time later. The victim was located around 8:15 p.m. by the Marine Safety dive team. He was rushed to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released and is being withheld at this time, the Marine Safety officials said.