ICE agents arresting immigrants at US airport gates; advocates issue domestic travel advisory

The Brief Immigration enforcement agents, often in plain clothes, are taking travelers into custody at domestic departure gates across major U.S. airports, including SFO, LAX, and DEN. The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) is advising immigrants with pending green card or asylum applications to consult a lawyer before flying domestically. DHS confirmed efforts to block undocumented travelers from flying unless self-deporting, but the total nationwide number of detentions remains unconfirmed.



Immigration arrests at U.S. airports appear to be ramping up as immigration agents, often in plain clothes, have been seen taking travelers into custody.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) has issued a travel advisory urging immigrants with pending green card or asylum applications to consult with attorneys before making domestic travel plans.

What we know:

The immigration enforcement has been happening at terminals in airports across the country, including San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and Denver International Airport (DEN).

According to CHIRLA attorney Matthew Toyama, 10 travelers were arrested by ICE at California airports within a single week. Toyama noted that individuals are being stopped at multiple gates before reaching their boarding areas for domestic flights, rather than on international travel routes.

In one incident at Denver International Airport, Chantal Morales Rojas of Oakland was taken into custody. According to her friend Alicia Dantzker, who witnessed the arrest, Rojas had an expired J-1 visa but had filed an application to extend her legal stay.

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Regarding the enforcement actions, the Department of Homeland Security stated that the administration is working to ensure that anyone in the country illegally can no longer fly, unless they are flying to self-deport.

What they're saying:

Videos have been posted to social media regarding the incidents.

Regarding the scope of recent enforcement in California, CHIRLA attorney Matthew Toyama stated, "We’ve been focusing on the arrests at California airports, I think largely Los Angeles International and San Francisco International airports."

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He also gave advice to those traveling, saying, "Consult with an attorney, an immigration attorney before traveling domestically, even if you have a pending application or valid work permit based on that pending application."

What you can do:

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights advises all immigrants—even those holding a valid work permit or a pending application for a green card or asylum—to consult with an immigration attorney prior to booking or taking any domestic flights.