Charges expected in deadly Chino Hills kidnapping and ambush

The Brief San Bernardino County prosecutors are scheduled to announce official charges Monday against 66-year-old Jianquan Bo. Bo faces murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the July 29 targeted ambush and fatal shooting of 60-year-old Shukur Aikebaer in Chino Hills. Bo remains held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center following a joint investigation involving local authorities, Irvine police, and the FBI.



Authorities on Monday are expected to announce charges against 66-year-old Jianquan Bo, who was identified as one of the suspects in a deadly Chino Hills kidnapping and ambush last week.

What we know:

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office is scheduled to provide a case update at 11 a.m. Bo was jailed without bail on suspicion of murder and kidnapping on Friday. FOX 11 will stream the press conference live on FOX Local.

Timeline:

Investigators said the deadly chain of events began on Wednesday, July 29, when San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies received reports of shots fired and someone screaming for help in the 2100 block of Monteverde Drive in Chino Hills.

Below is a key timeline.

July 29

10 p.m.: Suspects intentionally cut the power to Shukur Aikebaer's home on Monteverde Drive in Chino Hills. When Aikebaer steps outside to check the breaker box, he is shot and forced into the trunk of a gray Nissan Altima.

10:05 p.m.: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies locate the vehicle following reports of gunshots and screaming, launching a 1.5-mile pursuit.

10:10 p.m.: The pursuit ends near Gemstone Court and Wandering Ridge Drive. Passenger Jianquan Bo exits the vehicle and surrenders to deputies.

10:12 p.m.: Driver Zhengfeng Bo steps out of the car, ignores commands, and fires a shot into the open trunk. Deputies open fire, striking him. Both Zhengfeng Bo and Aikebaer are pronounced dead at the scene.

July 30

Jianquan Bo is booked into the West Valley Detention Center on charges of murder and kidnapping. He is held without bail.

After the shooting, San Bernardino County detectives, Irvine police, and the FBI served a search warrant at the suspects’ Irvine home, detaining three occupants and seizing evidence.