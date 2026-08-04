Cause of deadly Eaton Fire revealed in official LA County Fire report
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Tuesday, investigators with the Los Angeles County Fire Department released their findings into the cause of the deadly Eaton Fire.
What we know:
Following an extensive 18-month investigation, Los Angeles County Fire Department arson investigators concluded that the Eaton Fire was caused by electrical wiring belonging to Southern California Edison.
"The investigation concluded that the cause of the wildfire conflagration was due to the electrical arcing events that took place on the out-of-service Southern California Edison (SCE) tower," officials wrote in the report.
Investigators added that the point of origin was in a "dry receptive fuel bed below the SCE transmission towers on the spur ridge above the Eaton Wash."
What they're saying:
"I recognize that no report or investigation into the Eaton Fire can ease the deep pain and tragedy our residents have endured," LA County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said in a statement. "While the cause has been determined, our focus remains on assisting our residents to rebuild their homes and livelihoods, and ensuring lessons learned drive meaningful and impactful change in memory of the 19 lives lost."
The backstory:
The devastating Eaton Fire erupted on Jan. 7, 2025 in the Altadena community, claiming the lives of 19 people and damaging or destroying over 9,000 homes and businesses.
The other side:
SCE previously said LA County agencies failed to send timely evacuation warnings to Altadena residents.
The utility company also claimed water agencies, including Pasadena Water and Power, did not provide enough water as the fire spread, leaving firefighters with limited resources.
In a separate court filing, SoCal Edison blames SoCalGas, claiming the gas utility did not begin widespread shutoffs until four days after the fire started. SoCal Edison says gas leaks and gas-fed fires helped fuel the blaze.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
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- Human remains found in Eaton Fire area, bringing death toll to 19
The Source: This report is based on official investigative findings and statements released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Chief Anthony C. Marrone.