Boyle Heights warehouse fire flares up again, prompting new shelter-in-place order

The Brief A warehouse fire in Boyle Heights reignited Thursday, sending thick smoke into nearby neighborhoods and prompting a renewed shelter-in-place order. Fire officials said hazardous materials threats, including ammonia and hydrogen fluoride concerns, had largely been mitigated as crews continued battling stubborn hot spots. Residents expressed concerns about air quality while firefighters remained on scene with no clear timeline for fully extinguishing the fire.



A massive warehouse fire in Boyle Heights flared up again Thursday, sending thick smoke into surrounding neighborhoods and prompting officials to issue another shelter-in-place order more than 24 hours after the blaze first erupted.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a cold storage warehouse near Los Palos Street. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen for miles across Los Angeles as hundreds of firefighters responded.

An ammonia release from the facility initially forced evacuations and raised concerns about hazardous materials in the area. Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze from the ground and air, appearing to gain control of the fire and allowing evacuated residents to return home.

But on Thursday, smoke once again poured from the massive warehouse as crews opened portions of the building to vent heat and smoke from inside. Thick gray smoke drifted into nearby neighborhoods, triggering a renewed shelter-in-place order for residents in the area.

"Everything, close it. No air conditioning. Just be in your home, fans, and that's it," said neighbor Oscar Rivas, who lives near the warehouse.

"The hazmat problem has been mitigated. We no longer have ammonia since 9 a.m. this morning. We no longer have a hydrogen fluoride threat, though that could increase if batteries start lighting off. Now it's turning back into a fire problem," LAFD spokesman Mike Cope said.

Firefighters continued making water drops from helicopters Thursday as crews worked to extinguish stubborn hot spots burning deep inside the structure.

Cope said the incident has presented multiple challenges for firefighters.

"The fire problem turned back into a hazardous materials problem. We're navigating through a lot of different challenges," he said.

The warehouse has a history of fire incidents. Nearly two years ago, SkyFOX captured video of another fire at the same facility, an incident that was believed to be linked to solar panels on the roof. Investigators have not determined whether solar equipment played any role in the latest blaze.

Residents expressed concern about the smoke lingering over the neighborhood.

"Yeah," Rivas said when asked if he was worried about the air quality.

Authorities continue urging residents to limit their exposure to smoke and remain indoors when possible.

"They want people to limit their exposure outside," said a neighbor identified only as Anthony. "Some people do, some people don't evacuate."

As of Thursday evening, firefighters remained on scene with no clear timeline for when the incident would be fully resolved.

"Safety is our number one priority. We're moving pretty slow on this. It's hard to know exactly how long this is going to take," Cope said.