Boyle Heights warehouse fire: LA officials to declare state of emergency over biohazard risk

The Brief A massive, complex fire at a 500,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse in Boyle Heights has prompted plans for a joint city and county state of emergency declaration to secure state resources. While initial toxic chemical hazards like ammonia have been mitigated, officials are racing to prevent an environmental disaster involving 85 million pounds of spoiling frozen animal products and deep-seated hot spots. It's unknown how long the fire will smolder under structural debris and how long it will take emergency crews to safely extract the rotting food under zero-visibility conditions.



Los Angeles city and county leaders on Saturday are jointly planning to declare a state of emergency following a complex fire at a Boyle Heights cold-storage facility.

While initial hazardous materials like ammonia have been secured, officials are pivoting to mitigate a massive looming biohazard from 85 million pounds of spoiling frozen food.

What we know:

The fire began shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lineage Logistics facility located at 1400 S. Los Palos St.

Preliminary assessments indicate the blaze started during solar array testing conducted by third-party contractors on the building's roof.

The structure is built like a giant cooler, featuring corrugated steel walls packed with dense insulation foam that slowly and continuously burns.

Firefighters initially faced an ammonia leak from the building's refrigeration system, which forced a defensive posture. LAFD crews successfully mitigated the immediate chemical threat by shutting valves, confining the ammonia to tanks, and transporting it offsite.

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Additionally, firefighters strategically entered the facility early on to extract dozens of forklifts powered by lithium-ion batteries to prevent thermal runaway.

A shift in the wind caused a significant flare-up on Friday evening, creating a large plume of black and white smoke.

No injuries have been reported among community members or first responders.

What we don't know:

While the fire remains confined to the building's structural footprint, officials do not yet know how long it will take to entirely extinguish the flames.

Deep pockets of smoldering fire remain buried beneath structural debris and solar panels.

The exact timeline and precise operational method for entering the zero-visibility environment to safely remove the spoiling food remain undetermined.

Timeline:

Wednesday afternoon: The fire originates on the roof's solar panels and spreads, triggering an ammonia leak. LAFD orders immediate evacuations and a shelter-in-place order.

Wednesday evening: Roof fire spread is halted; initial shelter-in-place orders are lifted.

Thursday afternoon: LAFD begins ventilating the building. A second shelter-in-place order is issued for areas south of the 101 Freeway to Washington Boulevard due to smoke.

Friday evening: Changing winds reignite deep-seated hot spots, causing a major smoke flare-up. Shelter-in-place orders are lifted later that evening, replaced by ongoing health advisories.

Saturday morning: County Supervisor Hilda Solis hosts a joint press conference announcing temporary shelters and a forthcoming joint state of emergency declaration.

What they're saying:

"What we have is a 500,000 square foot commercial building that's used for frozen food. And the best way to describe this is like a giant cooler," said LAFD Chief Jaime Moore, noting that the unprecedented deployment of water-dropping helicopters on a structure fire was necessary to cool the dense foam.

"The food's not savable, unfortunately... What we're dealing with now is 85 million pounds of food that's about to go bad and to spoil."

"Our main focus today is to talk about your health and how we are going to respond to that," stated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. "This is about prevention. This is about protecting your public health."

"Unfortunately, just a few weeks ago the same thing happened around the East LA oil spill and now here we are again," remarked Assemblymember Jessica Caloza. "Communities like East LA, like Boyle Heights, immigrant Latino communities, hard working, everyday working class people bear the brunt of air pollution of environmental hazards."

What's next:

Mayor Karen Bass and County Supervisor Hilda Solis are finalizing a joint local state of emergency declaration to secure state funding and reimbursement resources from Governor Gavin Newsom.

Emergency personnel are collaborating with city sanitation and state officials to draft a tactical plan to safely extract and dispose of the animal by-products before the rotting meat creates severe environmental off-gassing and localized odors.

Firefighting operations and air monitoring will continue indefinitely, officials said.

What you can do:

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) has issued a Particle Pollution Advisory.

Residents sensitive to smoke, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, are strongly urged to stay indoors, close all windows and doors, and set HVAC systems to recirculate indoor air.

If you must go outside, officials recommend wearing a well-fitting N95 or P100 mask. If you experience severe symptoms like difficulty breathing or chest pain, seek immediate medical attention or call 911.



Two 24/7 clean air respite shelters have been established for residents seeking relief:

Boyle Heights: Pecan Recreation Center, 145 S. Pecan St. (323-262-2736)

East Los Angeles: City Terrace Park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave. (323-260-2371). Pets are welcome at this site on a leash or in a kennel.

Residents can sign up for real-time emergency alerts at AlertLA.org or call 211 for shelter transportation assistance.

Unincorporated East Los Angeles residents can contact Supervisor Solis’s office at 323-881-4601 for assistance obtaining air purifiers.

If you notice unusual localized odors, report them to the AQMD at 1-800-288-7664.