Actress Linda Blair cited after 251 dogs found at unlicensed Acton rescue facility

The Brief Actress Linda Blair was cited after inspectors discovered 251 dogs at her 2.5-acre Acton animal rescue facility, exceeding the residence limits. Los Angeles County officials noted the property's animal facility license expired in 2023, following 24 unanswered or refused inspection attempts over three years. No animals were seized, but authorities issued orders to seek veterinary care for three dogs and address housing and sanitation deficits.



County officials cited actress Linda Blair after an inspection revealed 251 dogs housed at her 2.5-acre Acton property, exceeding allowed limits for the facility.

What we know:

The inspection was conducted on Friday by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control alongside Regional Planning, Public Works (Building and Safety), and Public Health.

The site, occupied by the Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation, was previously licensed to hold up to 100 dogs, but officials stated that the license expired in 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigators search 'Exorcist' actress Linda Blair's LA County animal rescue property for compliance

Authorities issued orders to correct housing and sanitation deficits and to obtain veterinary care for three dogs.

No animals were removed from the property.

According to county officials, Regional Planning made nine separate attempts to schedule an inspection, while DACC made 15 attempts over three years, all of which went unanswered or were refused before a judicial warrant was obtained.

What they're saying:

Addressing the citations in a video posted on Facebook, the 67-year-old "Exorcist" star pointed to broader systemic issues facing shelters.

"Now all of you ... start to understand what rescues go through," Blair said. "I look at it as a positive. We now have more light shed on animal welfare and animal rescue and the plight of the animals than ever, ever before. I have criss-crossed the country, the world, begging, handing out my animal welfare paperwork, (asking) How can you help?' What can you do?'"

Blair emphasized a desire for cooperation over conflict: "This is the animal rescue community saying, `We want a better life.' Stop abandoning animals, stop the high-kill. All of this can be changed, and even the authorities can get involved and help. This does not have to be a fight. It has to be everybody's support in making a better world."

What's next:

The Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation is urging the public for donations to support spay and neuter surgeries and facilitate adoptions. Further updates and donation channels are available at lindablairworldheart.org/.