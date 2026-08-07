Visit Las Vegas giving away free gas cards in Culver City

The Brief Visit Las Vegas is giving away around 1,500 gas gift cards at the Westfield Culver City Mall to help Southern California drivers fund a late-summer road trip. The promotion takes place this Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last. The event will also feature live entertainment and all-inclusive travel packages to address high fuel costs.



To help Southern California residents stretch their summer budgets amid high gas prices, Visit Las Vegas is hosting a live promotional event in Culver City.

Tourism officials hope the free gas card giveaway will encourage local drivers to make one final trip to Nevada before the back-to-school season fully kicks in.

What we know:

Visit Las Vegas will be stationed at the Westfield Culver City Mall on Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or while supplies last.

The organization plans to distribute around 1,500 gas gift cards to attendees to help offset travel costs between Southern California and Nevada.

Beyond the giveaway, tourism representatives are highlighting current attractions and budget-friendly options, including all-inclusive packages across roughly 10 resort properties on the Strip and downtown that cover accommodations, dining, entertainment, parking, and resort fees.

High-profile entertainment currently featured in Vegas includes performances by Karol G, Guns N' Roses, Benson Boone, Kelly Clarkson, and residencies at the Sphere by the Backstreet Boys, the Eagles, and Metallica.

Family attractions include Area 15, the High Roller observation wheel, and local resort pool complexes like Mandalay Bay's wave pool.

What we don't know:

The exact dollar amount designated for each individual gas gift card has not been disclosed.

What they're saying:

Addressing the timing, Hayes noted that "everyone's in back to school mode right now, and we just want to hold on to summer just a little bit longer. So we're gonna give out some free gas cards."

In response to concerns regarding travel costs, Hayes stated, "Yeah well with the gas, times are tough. We know gas is expensive and that's one reason why we're giving away those gift cards but Las Vegas also has a lot of all-inclusive specials going on right now so really you get a lot bang for your buck."

What you can do:

Southern California drivers looking to claim a free gas gift card can visit the Westfield Culver City Mall on Saturday, August 8, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Arriving early is recommended, as distribution will conclude early if the estimated 1,500 gift cards run out.