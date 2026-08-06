Coyote sightings rise across Southern California; Family's dog killed by coyote

The Brief Coyote sightings are increasing across Southern California, raising concerns for families with young children and pets. Jacky Mir says her dog, "Puppy," was killed by a coyote after a 27-day search, prompting her to call for better coyote population control. Mir hopes sharing her family's loss will encourage people to stay alert as coyote sightings continue to rise across the region.



Coyote sightings are on the rise across Southern California, causing concerns for parents of young children and pets.

Last month, a pack of coyotes was seen roaming Glendale. In West Hollywood, a pack of coyotes appeared to take over an abandoned construction site.

The wild animals are striking fear among some people and bringing tragedy to some families.

"What happened to her is really tragic and heartbreaking," said Jacky Mir, whose dog was killed by a coyote in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Her dog, "Puppy," went missing in May.

"One minute she was there, the next she was gone," said Mir.

The search for "Puppy" went on for 27 days.

Mir even enlisted the help of a scent-tracking dog and a thermal drone, which found a coyote den nearby.

"At one time we spotted 15 together in a horde, and they were hunting bunnies and cats on the golf course," said Mir.

California state law prohibits catching and relocating coyotes, but after Mir's dog was found dead, she is hoping something can be done to control the coyote population.

"Dozens of other pets have gone missing. There are several other lost animal signs just in this little half-mile radius," said Mir.

She is hoping that by sharing her story of loss, it might encourage people to stay alert, especially as coyote sightings increase across the region.