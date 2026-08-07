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8 hospitalized after car crashes into Temple Sinai of Glendale

By
FOX 11
Glendale
Published August 7, 2026 2:48 PM PDT
Published August 7, 2026 2:48 PM PDT
Car into Temple Sinai in Glendale; 8 injured
Car into Temple Sinai in Glendale; 8 injured

Car into Temple Sinai in Glendale; 8 injured

Eight people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a school connected to the Temple Sinai of Glendale on Friday afternoon.

GLENDALE, Calif. - Eight people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a school in Glendale, officials said.

What we know:

The school is connected to the Temple Sinai of Glendale in the 1200 block of N. Pacific Avenue, and officials said the crash is being investigated as an accident. 

What we don't know:

Information about the eight crash victims was not immediately available. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the Glendale Police Department. 

GlendaleCrime and Public Safety