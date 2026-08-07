8 hospitalized after car crashes into Temple Sinai of Glendale
GLENDALE, Calif. - Eight people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a school in Glendale, officials said.
What we know:
The school is connected to the Temple Sinai of Glendale in the 1200 block of N. Pacific Avenue, and officials said the crash is being investigated as an accident.
What we don't know:
Information about the eight crash victims was not immediately available.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Glendale Police Department.