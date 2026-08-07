Rialto police search for suspect in alleged targeted shooting of 15-year-old
RIALTO, Calif. - The search is on for a gunman after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Rialto on Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
Rialto Police Department officers responded to a shopping center parking lot in the 200 block of West Baseline Road around 4:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found the teenager suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Detectives believe the victim was targeted.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and authorities have not released the victim's identity or suspect information.
What you can do:
Investigators are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call the Rialto Police Department at 909-820-2550. Anonymous tips can be submitted through WeTip at 800-782-7463.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Rialto Police Department.