Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck pleads not guilty to witness tampering in ex-fiancée's burglary case

The Brief Billionaire real estate mogul Stephen Cloobeck pleaded not guilty Friday to felony charges of attempting to intimidate witnesses in the criminal trial of his ex-fiancée, Adva Lavie. Prosecutors allege Cloobeck used force or threats to stop three victims from testifying against Lavie in her dating-app burglary case, while also harassing a victim's attorney. Specific details of Cloobeck's alleged threats are unknown; it is unclear if a proposed defense mental health diversion for Lavie will affect proceedings.



Billionaire real estate developer and former California gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck entered a plea of not guilty Friday following allegations of felony witness intimidation.

Authorities accuse Cloobeck of using threats and force to prevent witnesses from testifying against his former fiancée, social media influencer Adva Lavie (also known as Mia Ventura), who faces trial for an alleged high-value dating app burglary spree.

What we know:

Cloobeck, 64, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of attempting to prevent or dissuade a witness by force or threat, one felony count of preventing or dissuading a witness from attending or testifying, and one misdemeanor count of making annoying phone calls. The misdemeanor phone call charge stems from calls allegedly directed at the attorney of one of the victims in Lavie's case.

Cloobeck was arrested May 12 in West Hollywood by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and later released on a $300,000 bond.

Charging documents allege Cloobeck tried to dissuade three male victims, all tied to Lavie's case, from testifying against her.

Cloobeck has since called off his engagement to Lavie, 29.

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Lavie is accused of posing as a girlfriend and travel companion between 2023 and 2025 to gain access to homes in West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Westlake Village to steal cash, gold, and luxury designer goods.

The former OnlyFans model's felony charges include two counts of grand theft, two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information, one count of first-degree residential burglary, and one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present.

Lavie was recently re-arrested and held without bail after allegedly removing her court-ordered ankle monitor and facing an active Riverside County warrant for the alleged theft of an $8,600 Rolex watch and $2,500 in Louis Vuitton items during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

What we don't know:

The specific statements, communications, or actions Cloobeck allegedly used to intimidate the witnesses have not been detailed publicly in court records.

It's unconfirmed whether defense efforts to place Lavie into a mental health diversion program will be granted by the court or how that outcome might alter the trial trajectory.

Timeline:

2023–2025: Lavie allegedly targets wealthy men and younger women on dating apps, carrying out burglaries across Los Angeles County.

April 2025: Lavie allegedly steals an $8,600 Rolex watch and Louis Vuitton goods from a host's home during the Coachella festival in Riverside County.

Late 2025: Cloobeck ends his bid for California governor and shifts backing to Rep. Eric Swalwell.

March 2026: A judge rules there is sufficient evidence for Lavie to stand trial on six felony counts.

April 28, 2026: Cloobeck is formally charged with three felony counts related to witness intimidation and one misdemeanor harassment count.

May 12, 2026: Cloobeck is arrested in West Hollywood by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and posts $300,000 bond.

July 28, 2026: Lavie is arrested for removing her ankle monitor and on a separate Riverside County grand theft warrant, resulting in her being held without bail.

August 7, 2026: Cloobeck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court and pleads not guilty to all charges.

What they're saying:

An attorney representing Cloobeck has denied all allegations against the developer.

Lavie has also pleaded not guilty to all pending charges.

Following a recent court appearance in Van Nuys, Lavie's defense attorney Jeremy Lessem told reporters outside court that the defense team may file a motion to seek a mental health diversion program for her.

What's next:

On October 7, a court date will be set to determine when Cloobeck will face his preliminary hearing to evaluate whether sufficient evidence exists to proceed to trial.

Meanwhile, Lavie is set for her next court hearing on Aug. 10 following her recent court appearance in Van Nuys.