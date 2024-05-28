Bodycam video released of South LA pursuit crash that killed innocent bicyclist

Body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the moments leading up to the deadly pursuit-crash in South Los Angeles last month that claimed the life of an innocent cyclist as well as the pursuit suspect a few days later.

On April 25, officers from the Newton Area responded to a report of a car burglary at a gas station near Gage and Broadway. The suspect, 23-year-old Germaine Smith of Los Angeles, was driving a gold Chevrolet Suburban, which was reportedly tracked by a victim using an electronic device stolen from her vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police pursuit in South LA ends in fatal crash

Officers located the suspect in the gold Suburban parked at 48th and Central. Upon attempting to pull over the suspect, the suspect accelerated southbound on Central Avenue, prompting officers to initiate a police chase.

The chase continued through several streets until the suspect collided with a male cyclist crossing Hooper Avenue and 46th Street in South Los Angeles. The impact caused the cyclist, identified as 46-year-old Jose David Monsalve Rojas, to crash into a parked vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries.

Smith continued driving, striking parked and moving vehicles until his vehicle crashed into a telephone pole at Hooper Avenue and 45th Street. He tried to run away but was taken into custody by police a short time later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police chase kills innocent bicyclist

Smith was arrested for several charges including murder, vehicular manslaughter, and felony evading an officer causing death, with bail set at $150,000 plus additional warrants totaling $327,000.

According to officials, Smith was transported to a police station, where he complained of back pain. He was transported by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment. Smith received treatment at the hospital and was cleared for booking that same day, police said, but as officers were preparing to transport him to the detention center and while still on hospital premises, Smith became ill and was readmitted to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries five days later on April 30. His cause of death remains under investigation.



