Atmospheric river batters California with flooding rains, wind

The eleventh atmospheric river of the season made its way to Southern California as heavy rains drenched the region.

Ahead of the landfall, the National Weather Service issued weather alerts across the region and more rain is expected to continue into Wednesday morning.

NOAA's rare "high" or "extreme" risk of flash flooding outlook covers much of the Central and Southern California coast and parts of the Sierra foothills. This highest risk level is only issued for about 4% of storms overall, yet Tuesday's storm is the second time in a week such a dire outlook has been issued.

Flood Outlook (FOX Weather)

Mountain communities that received historic amounts of heavy snow last month and have dealt with challenges of buried roads and buildings are now facing the daunting forecast of additional heavy rain, adding overwhelming weight to roofs already struggling to hold too much snow.

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles began to see consistent rainfall on Tuesday afternoon as picked up in intensity on Tuesday evening. The NWS predicted precipitation amounts between one and two inches.

The Los Angeles International Airport set a record Tuesday for rainfall Tuesday date with .61 of an inch, breaking the old record of .43 set in 1982.

Wednesday brings rain chances before 11 a.m. and the storm will begin to taper off by the afternoon hours.

Weather Alerts

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of LA County through Wednesday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountain communities until 5 a.m. Wednesday

Inland Empire

San Bernardino and Riverside counties saw heavy rains into late Tuesday night, with rain expected to continue through the night.

The greatest concern is for residents in the San Bernardino Mountains who continue on a long road to recovery in the aftermath of a series of storms that brought massive amounts of snowfall to the area, leaving residents trapped for over a week.

While some are concerned the weight of the rain combined with the snow will damage porches, decks and roofs, others are hopeful it will help melt the remaining snow.

If your home or business was damaged in the storms, you can report it to the San Bernardino Fire Department here.

Weather Alerts

The entire Inland Empire is under a Flood Watch through Wednesday afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect in the mountain communities until 9 p.m. Wednesday

Portions of Riverside County were under a Flood Advisory until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Resort closures

Mt. Baldy Resort announced it will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mountain High kept its doors closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Orange County

Heavy rains throughout Orange County, are prompting flooding concerns. Excessive runoff can flood, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather Alerts

All of Orange County is under a Flood Watch through Wednesday afternoon.

Portions of Orange County were under a Flood Advisory until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Road closure

Drivers in Huntington Beach were diverted on the Pacific Coast Highway at Warner Avenue due to flooding.

Ventura County

Areas of Ventura County was drenched by heavy rainfall on Tuesday night, causing flooding on some roadways in Camarillo.

Weather Alerts

A Flood Watch is. in effect in most of Ventura County south of Lockwood Valley until 8 a.m. Wednesday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountain communities until 5 a.m. Wednesday

Rain lingers into Wednesday

Southern California will remain rather wet until Wednesday evening as the last tail of the atmospheric river drags through.

Orange County and the Inland Empire woke up to pockets of heavy rain, while the rest of the area saw passing showers. The area will then dry out Thursday and rain chances return Saturday night.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.