Arraignment for West Hills mom suspected in deaths of 3 children postponed

The arraignment for a mother suspected in the deaths of her three children in West Hills has been postponed.

Angela Down Flores, 38, was arrested Sunday on three counts of murder and remains in jail on $6 million bail. Her arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday and officials say Flores made her initial court appearance. But Flores agreed to the delay in her arraignment, which is scheduled for Aug. 10, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office on Tuesday identified the children who died as Natalie Flores, 12, Kevin Yanez, 10, and Nathan Yanez, 8. The cases have been placed on a security hold, and no other information was being released, including their cause of death, according to the coroner's office.

Flores' 16-year-old son was booked on suspicion of one count of murder, and was being held without bail at Sylmar Juvenile Hall, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"We all grieve for these children," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges against the mother. "The loss of their young lives is a tragedy that has affected our entire community. My prosecutors are working to hold accountable those responsible for their deaths."

Around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard, located near the intersection of Shoup Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls from neighbors. The calls were initially reported as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers found the three young victims unresponsive inside the home. Paramedics declared the children dead at the scene and said it appeared they had been dead for several hours.

The motive remains unknown at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone with information on the investigation was asked to call the Abused Child Section, Juvenile Division at 213-486-0500. During non-business hours, calls can be directed to the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

City News Service contributed to this report.