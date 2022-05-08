3 children found dead in West Hills home; Mother arrested

A mother has been arrested after three children were found dead in a home in West Hills Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crime scene involves three different homes on this 22000 block of Victory Boulevard. LAPD responded to 911 calls from neighbors at 7:40 am Sunday morning. The calls initially came out as assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers found 3 deceased children inside the home — two boys and one little girl. Their ages range from 8 to 12 years old and paramedics say the kids had been dead for several hours when they arrived.

The mother was identified by authorities Monday as Angela Dawn Flores. The 38-year-old was booked on three counts of murder and her bail was set at $6 million.

Flores was immediately detained and brought to a hospital for a mental evaluation and then placed in custody. She was arrested Sunday night but has yet to be charged, according to LAPD.

Neighbors say they heard screaming and fighting before calling the police.

"I couldn't see anybody, and I kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me,’ and just kept hearing screaming, but I couldn't make out what she was saying," said neighbor Priscilla Canales.

LAPD also confirmed that another child was involved. That child was unhurt, police say they ran to a neighbor's house.

The investigation is ongoing.