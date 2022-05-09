Mother, teen son arrested in murder of 3 children in West Hills

A second arrest has been made in the murder of three children in West Hills, according to law enforcement sources.

RELATED: 3 children found dead in West Hills home; Mother arrested

The mother was identified by authorities Monday as 38-year-old Angela Dawn Flores. She was booked on suspicion of murder and her bail has been set at $6 million.

Flores was named as the primary suspect and is the mother of seven children. Her three other children live out of state with their father.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 11's Gigi Graciette that her teen son has also been arrested in the investigation. His name has not been released because he is a minor.

SUGGESTED: Lawsuit claims LAPD, social workers ignored warnings before mother killed 3 young kids

Mother's Day Tragedy

Around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard, located near the intersection of Shoup Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls from neighbors. The calls were initially reported as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Once at the scene, first responders made a gruesome discovery.

Officers found three children, a 12-year-old girl and 8-year-old twin boys, unresponsive inside the home. Paramedics declared the children dead at the scene and said it appeared they had been dead for several hours.

Flores was immediately detained for questioning. She was then taken into custody, brought to a hospital for a mental evaluation, and was arrested Sunday evening.

The oldest sibling reportedly ran to a neighbor's house and was not injured when he was evaluated at the scene. However, law enforcement sources said he has since been arrested in the investigation.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

