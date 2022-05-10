3 children allegedly killed by mother in West Hills, possibly with help of 16-year-old son, identified

The Los Angeles County coroner's office on Tuesday released the names of the three children who were killed in West Hills, allegedly by their mother, possibly with the help of her 16-year-old son.

The children were identified as Natalie Flores, 12, Kevin Yanez, 10, and Nathan Yanez, 8. The cases have been placed on a security hold, and no other information is being released, including a cause of death, according to the coroner's office.

The children's mother, Angela Dawn Flores, 38, was arrested on Sunday night and booked on suspicion of three counts of murder. Her bail was set at $6 million.

Los Angeles police said Flores "admitted to killing her children" with the assistance of a 16-year-old suspect -- believed to be her son.

The unidentified 16-year-old suspect was booked on suspicion of one count of murder, and was being held without bail at Sylmar Juvenile Hall, the LAPD reported. His name was not released because he is a minor.

RELATED:

The three children were discovered dead in the West Hills home, located in the 22000 block of Victory Boulevard, around 7:40 a.m. Sunday. Police had initially responded to a call for an assault with deadly weapon. When the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene, they pronounced all three children dead and said it appeared they had been dead for several hours.

Neighbors told FOX 11 that the mother appeared to be acting erratically the night before, but said the family had only recently moved into the neighborhood and appeared normal.

"I couldn't see anybody, and I kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me,’ and just kept hearing screaming, but I couldn't make out what she was saying," said neighbor Priscilla Canales.

Flores is the mother of seven children. Her three other children live out of state with their father.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the investigation was asked to call the Abused Child Section, Juvenile Division at 213-486-0500. During non-business hours, calls can be directed to the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Advertisement

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.