LA influencer Adva Lavie held without bail following new theft charges, alleged ankle monitor removal

The Brief OnlyFans model Adva Lavie was ordered held without bail Friday following a new arrest in Beverly Hills tied to a Riverside County theft warrant. Prosecutors allege Lavie removed her ankle monitor while on bail for a multi-year dating app burglary scheme targeting wealthy victims. Defense counsel indicated they may seek a mental health diversion program as her fiancé, Stephen Cloobeck, faces related witness tampering charges.



Social media influencer and OnlyFans model Adva Lavie was ordered held without bail in Van Nuys Superior Court on Friday following her arrest earlier in the week.

Lavie, who was already awaiting trial on six felony counts related to an alleged dating app theft scheme, was taken into custody on a new warrant out of Riverside County.

What we know:

Lavie, 29, also known as Mia Ventura, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday by Beverly Hills police near North Cannon Boulevard and Brighton Way.

According to online jail records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, she was taken into custody pursuant to a Riverside County warrant where she faces a grand theft charge.

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An arrest warrant declaration filed by the Indio Police Department states that a man invited Lavie to his home to attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in April of last year.

The man later accused her of stealing an $8,600 Rolex watch, a pair of $700 Louis Vuitton Aviator glasses, and an $1,800 Louis Vuitton cardholder wallet.

Additionally, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office stated Lavie faces a misdemeanor violation of a court order for allegedly removing her electronic ankle-monitoring device prior to her arrest.

Lavie was previously ordered in March to stand trial in Los Angeles County on six felony counts: two counts of grand theft; two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information; one count of first-degree residential burglary; and one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present.

Prosecutors allege that between 2023 and 2025, Lavie cultivated online relationships through dating apps and "Sugar Daddy" websites, posing as a girlfriend and travel companion to gain access to victims' homes in Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills to steal cash, gold, credit cards, and designer items. She had pleaded not guilty and was released on bail with an ankle monitor and orders to stay away from alleged victims.

Her fiancé, 64-year-old real estate magnate and billionaire Stephen Cloobeck, was arrested in May in West Hollywood and freed on $300,000 bond.

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Cloobeck was charged on April 28 with three felony counts related to attempting to prevent or dissuade witnesses in Lavie's case by force or threat, alongside a misdemeanor count of making annoying telephone calls to an alleged victim's attorney.

The named victims in Cloobeck's complaint are all alleged victims in Lavie's criminal case.

What we don't know:

Beverly Hills police have not publicly released additional specifics surrounding the location and immediate circumstances of Lavie's arrest on Tuesday night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

It's unknown whether the court will grant a defense motion regarding a mental health diversion program once filed.

What they're saying:

"At her trial, we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this defendant exploited trust built through online relationships to gain access to victims' homes and steal from them," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said during a previous press conference.

Outside the court on Friday, defense attorney Jeremy Lessem told reporters that the defense team may file a motion to have Lavie placed in a mental health diversion program.

What's next:

Lavie is due back in court on Aug. 10 for her next hearing following her brief appearance in Van Nuys Superior Court on Friday.

Meanwhile, Cloobeck is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7 for his arraignment on witness tampering and harassment charges.