LA influencer Mia Ventura arrested again over new theft allegations

The Brief Social media influencer Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura, was re-arrested Tuesday night in Beverly Hills regarding a separate Riverside County theft allegation and court order violation. Lavie faces six felony counts for allegedly using dating apps to target and burglarize wealthy victims she met online across Los Angeles County. She faces up to 11 years and eight months in state prison if convicted on all charges.



Social media influencer and OnlyFans model Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura, was arrested in Beverly Hills while out on bond in connection with a high-profile series of dating app burglaries.

What we know:

Lavie, 28, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday by Beverly Hills police near North Cannon Boulevard and Brighton Way for a separate theft allegation in Riverside County.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Lavie also faces a misdemeanor violation of a court order after she allegedly removed her ankle monitor.

On Wednesday, a judge blocked Lavie’s release and ordered her to be held without bail.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Friday in Van Nuys.

The backstory:

Authorities state that between 2023 and 2025, Lavie developed relationships through dating apps and "Sugar Daddy" websites to pose as a girlfriend and travel companion.

She allegedly stole cash, gold, credit cards, and designer items from the homes of wealthy individuals in Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills.

In March 2026, she pleaded not guilty to six felony counts—including two counts of grand theft, two counts of first-degree residential burglary, and two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information—and was released from custody with an electronic ankle monitor.

Her fiancé, billionaire Stephen Cloobeck, was also arrested on separate felony charges for allegedly attempting to dissuade witnesses from testifying against her.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What we don't know:

Further details on the warrant outside of Riverside County and the new theft allegation were not released.

What they're saying:

"At her trial, we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this defendant exploited trust built through online relationships to gain access to victims' homes and steal from them," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said during a previous press conference.

What's next:

Lavie is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday following her latest arrest, and is due in a Van Nuys courtroom on Friday for a bail hearing.