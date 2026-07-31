Snake bite reported in Valencia neighborhood
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - One person was hospitalized following a reported snake bite in Valencia on Friday afternoon.
What we know:
The reported incident in the 22000 block of 4th Street comes as Southern California prepares for a brutal heat wave over the weekend. As temperatures rise, officials have warned of increased wildlife sightings across the region.
Local perspective:
Earlier this month, a 3-year-old girl was bitten by a rattlesnake hiding underneath an Amazon package. In addition, rare footage was captured of two rattlesnakes performing a "combat dance" in Thousand Oaks earlier this week.
SUGGESTED COVERAGE:
- VIDEO: Rattlesnakes spotted 'combat dancing' on Southern California street
- 3-year-old bitten by rattlesnake hiding under Amazon package in Santa Clarita
What you can do:
If you encounter a snake while hiking, officials advise remaining calm and noting that most native snakes are harmless. Caution should be exercised specifically around rattlesnakes. To discourage snakes from approaching your property, eliminate rodents in the surrounding area.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Stu Mundel's reporting from SkyFOX.