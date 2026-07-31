Snake bite reported in Valencia neighborhood

The Brief One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a reported snake bite in Valencia. The incident comes as Southern California prepares for extreme heat over the weekend, which officials warn often leads to an increase in wildlife sightings and activity. Recent local incidents include a 3-year-old girl being bitten by a rattlesnake under a package in Santa Clarita and rare video of a rattlesnake "combat dance" in Thousand Oaks.



One person was hospitalized following a reported snake bite in Valencia on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The reported incident in the 22000 block of 4th Street comes as Southern California prepares for a brutal heat wave over the weekend. As temperatures rise, officials have warned of increased wildlife sightings across the region.

Local perspective:

Earlier this month, a 3-year-old girl was bitten by a rattlesnake hiding underneath an Amazon package. In addition, rare footage was captured of two rattlesnakes performing a "combat dance" in Thousand Oaks earlier this week.

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What you can do:

If you encounter a snake while hiking, officials advise remaining calm and noting that most native snakes are harmless. Caution should be exercised specifically around rattlesnakes. To discourage snakes from approaching your property, eliminate rodents in the surrounding area.