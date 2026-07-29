VIDEO: Rattlesnakes spotted 'combat dancing' on Southern California street
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A video captured by a FOX 11 viewer showing two massive rattlesnakes in Thousand Oaks served as a reminder that as heat rises, so do rattlesnake sightings.
What we know:
Tony D'Amore was driving to work around 9 a.m. Tuesday when he spotted two rattlesnakes at the intersection of Lynn Road and Via Las Brisas in Thousand Oaks. D'Amore recorded footage of the snakes lifting their bodies several feet off the ground and twisting together. Experts describe the behavior as a "combat dance" between two male rattlesnakes.
The California Poison Control System reported receiving approximately 250 calls involving rattlesnake bites during the first six months of the year. Three people in California have died from rattlesnake bites during that timeframe. In one recent case, a woman in Stevenson Ranch required treatment in an intensive care unit after being bitten on the foot while gardening.
Rattlesnakes are the only venomous snakes native to California, and they feature rattles on their tails as a warning signal. Authorities recommend removing rodents near properties as a preventative measure to keep snakes away.
What they're saying:
"They were like twisting, almost like braiding together, and it was really weird," A’more recalled.
"This is unprecedented for us. I have been doing this job for 30 years and I can only remember maybe two or three rattlesnake related deaths in my whole career," Lee Cantrell with the California Poison Control System said.
"If we give enough antivenom, it will neutralize the circulating venom, and people tend to do pretty well," Lee explained about the treatment process.
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What you can do:
If you encounter a snake while hiking, officials advise remaining calm, noting that most snakes are harmless. Caution should be exercised specifically around rattlesnakes. To discourage snakes from approaching your property, eliminate rodents in the surrounding area.
The Source: This report is based on reporting by FOX 11's Gina Silva, featuring interview testimony from Tony D'Amore and Lee Cantrell with the California Poison Control System.