Dating app burglar targeted older men across LA County, authorities say

article

The Brief Authorities are seeking additional victims of suspect Adva Lavie, who is accused of a series of residential burglaries. Lavie allegedly targeted older men on dating apps, posing as a girlfriend or companion. She is known to use the aliases Mia Ventura Shoshana/Shana and drives a black Porsche SUV and white Mercedes-Benz sedan.



Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a woman accused of a series of residential burglaries across Los Angeles County.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, Adva Lavie, is believed to be involved in multiple residential burglaries throughout LA County.

Lavie allegedly targeted older men, forming relationships with them on social media and dating platforms before committing the crimes.

Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura Shoshana or Shana, is described as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 104 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she is known to drive a black Porsche SUV and a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Lavie is encouraged to contact Lost Hills Station Detective Lopez at 818-878-1808 or LAPD Detective Marsh at 818-374-9500.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or visit the website lacrimestoppers.org.