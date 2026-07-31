Suspects, victim identified in deadly Chino Hills kidnapping and ambush

The Brief Police have identified Zhengfeng Bo and Jianquan Bo as suspects in connection with the kidnapping and death of Shukur Aikebaer in Chino Hills. Officials say the suspects intentionally cut power to Aikebaer's home; when he stepped outside to check his breaker panel, he was shot, stuffed into a car trunk, and kidnapped. Following a short police chase, the driver exited, shot into the trunk, killing Aikebaer, and was fatally shot by deputies; evidence was later recovered from the suspects' shared Irvine home.



San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives have identified the suspects and victim involved in a multi-scene murder and kidnapping investigation spanning Chino Hills and Irvine.

Authorities confirmed the deadly chain of events began with a deliberate power outage used to lure the victim outside his home.

What we know:

The suspect who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies on Thursday has been identified as 67-year-old Zhengfeng Bo of Irvine. The surviving passenger, 66-year-old Jianquan Bo – also of Irvine – was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of murder and kidnapping. He is currently being held without bail.

Authorities said the victim, 60-year-old Chino Hills resident Shukur Aikebaer, was previously acquainted with Zhengfeng Bo through a prior working relationship.

The initial call came in on the night of July 29 when neighbors in the 2100 block of Monteverde Drive reported gunshots and screams.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chino Hills kidnapper kills victim in front of deputies, officials say

The investigation revealed that the incident was a targeted ambush that began when the power to Aikebaer's home in the 2100 block of Monteverde Drive was intentionally cut. When Aikebaer went outside to inspect the electrical panel, both Zhengfeng Bo and Jianquan Bo allegedly shot him and forced him into the trunk of a gray Nissan Altima before taking off.

This led to a pursuit involving sheriff's deputies that ended near Gemstone Court and Wandering Ridge Drive, about a mile and a half from the original scene, authorities said.

Surveillance video from the end of the pursuit shows the vehicle slowly coming to a stop as deputies surrounded it. Jianquan Bo got out of the vehicle and surrendered.

But moments later, Zhengfeng Bo exited from the driver's side, approached the open trunk of the vehicle, and fired a shot directly inside, authorities said. Deputies opened fire, striking Zhengfeng Bo.

Despite authorities performing lifesaving measures, both Zhengfeng Bo and Aikebaer were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the pursuit and shooting, homicide investigators, working alongside the Irvine Police Department, executed a search warrant on Friday at the home shared by the suspects in Irvine, where they recovered key evidence linked to the crime, officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly confirmed whether Aikebaer died from the initial gunshot wound sustained at his home or the secondary shot fired into the trunk at the end of the pursuit.

Specific details on the evidence recovered at the Irvine home were not released.

The motive remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

Aikebaer's neighbors noted that several burglaries had previously occurred in the area where security alarms had been disabled.

"They put whoever they put in the car, and they took off real fast, and they hit the curb right there," a neighbor off Monteverde Dr. told FOX 11. "I've been here since '91, and it's the first I've ever heard of something like this," the man said.

What's next:

Jianquan Bo was booked and jailed without bail on suspicion of murder and kidnapping.

The case will now be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for formal review and filing of charges.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information regarding this case or the individuals involved is encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006, or submit information online at mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.