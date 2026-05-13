Billionaire Stephen Cloobeck arrested in West Hollywood for alleged witness tampering

The Brief Real estate mogul Stephen Cloobeck was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly attempting to dissuade a witness and was later released on $300,000 bond. The arrest is reportedly linked to the pending trial of Cloobeck’s fiancée, Adva Lavie, who is accused of using dating apps to target and burglarize wealthy individuals. Cloobeck, a former gubernatorial hopeful, recently cut ties with disgraced politician Eric Swalwell, who resigned from Congress in April 2026 amid multiple sexual assault allegations.



Billionaire real estate magnate and former gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck was free on bond Wednesday following his arrest in West Hollywood.

Authorities allege Cloobeck attempted to interfere with witnesses in a criminal case involving his fiancée, social media personality Adva Lavie.

What we know:

Cloobeck, 64, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked on suspicion of attempting to dissuade a witness.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show he was released after posting $300,000 bond.

Reports from TMZ and the California Post indicate that Cloobeck allegedly tried to prevent three victims of his fiancée from testifying against her.

Lavie, 28, also known as "Mia Ventura," was ordered to stand trial in March 2026 on six felony counts, including residential burglary and grand theft.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Prosecutors allege she used dating apps to pose as a girlfriend to wealthy men and younger women, eventually stealing cash, gold, and designer goods from their homes.

Stephen Cloobeck (left) and Mia Ventura (right); Getty Images, Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly what methods Cloobeck reportedly used to "dissuade" the witnesses, though the California Post reported he allegedly made threats against an attorney representing one of the victims.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Eric Who?': Billionaire who backed Swalwell's campaign disgusted by sex assault allegations

Authorities have not yet commented on whether additional charges related to these threats will be filed.

Timeline:

2023–2025: Adva Lavie allegedly carries out a string of burglaries across West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Westlake Village.

Late 2025: Stephen Cloobeck drops his bid for California Governor.

March 23, 2026: A judge rules there is sufficient evidence for Lavie to stand trial on six felony counts.

April 12-13, 2026: Eric Swalwell, who was being financially supported by Cloobeck, suspends his gubernatorial bid and resigns from Congress following sexual assault allegations.

May 12, 2026: Cloobeck is arrested in West Hollywood.

May 18, 2026: Lavie is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference.

What they're saying:

"At her trial, we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this defendant exploited trust built through online relationships to gain access to victims' homes and steal from them," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

What's next:

Lavie is due back in a Van Nuys courtroom on Monday for a pretrial conference.

She remains out of custody but is required to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet and is barred from leaving the state, which has reportedly delayed the couple's plans to marry in Jerusalem.

Cloobeck is expected to face a future court date regarding the witness tampering allegations.