Sean 'Diddy' Combs set for earlier prison release after date shifted again

The Brief Incarcerated music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has had his projected federal prison release date moved up again to January 24, 2028. The new target date from the Federal Bureau of Prisons is a full month earlier than his previous release date of February 23, 2028. The exact administrative reasons for the repeated timeline adjustments remain undisclosed by prison authorities.



Incarcerated music producer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is scheduled to leave federal custody even sooner than anticipated, with updated Federal Bureau of Prisons records setting his new release date for January 24, 2028.

What we know:

Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal correctional facility in New Jersey, following his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The latest update to January 24, 2028, reflects a continuing pattern of date advancements.

His anticipated release was previously moved from an expected date in June 2028 up to April 2028 (which included earlier dates of April 25 and April 15), then to February 23, 2028, and now to late January 2028.

According to general Bureau of Prisons policies, advanced releases are typically granted for good conduct time and credits earned through approved prison programming. Combs has reportedly been actively participating in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) during his incarceration.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What we don't know:

It's unclear specifically why his release date has been bumped up several times, as the Federal Bureau of Prisons website and official records do not disclose individual administrative reasons for the sentence adjustments.

Timeline:

July 2025: A federal jury in New York finds Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, while acquitting him of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

October 2025: Combs is sentenced to 50 months in prison, with his legal team requesting placement at FCI Fort Dix to maximize family visitation and focus on rehabilitation.

November 2025: Combs' projected release date is temporarily pushed back to June 2028 following unconfirmed reports regarding prison rule infractions, which his representatives denied.

December 2025: Defense attorneys formally appeal both the conviction and the sentence.

March 2026: In an appellate filing, defense lawyers label the prison sentence a "perversion of justice" and demand his immediate release or a resentencing hearing.

June 2026: Bureau of Prisons records officially reflect an expedited release date of February 23, 2028, after earlier spring projections of April 15 and April 25.

July 2026: Official Bureau of Prisons records advance his projected release date once more to January 24, 2028.

What's next:

Combs' criminal appeal remains pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Outside his federal criminal sentence, Combs continues to face upwards of 70 civil lawsuits across the country, including a complaint filed as recently as June 9, 2026, by a former child actor.

The Source: This report is based on public administrative records on the official Federal Bureau of Prisons website, alongside court filings from the U.S. District Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.



