LA influencer and model charged in dating app burglary spree, DA says
LOS ANGELES - A social media influencer known as Mia Ventura has been ordered to stand trial on felony charges for allegedly using dating apps to target and burglarize victims she met online, Los Angeles officials said.
What we know:
On Monday, March 23, Ventura—whose real name is Adva Lavie—was held to answer on six felony counts, including first-degree residential burglary and grand theft.
Prosecutors allege that from 2023 to 2025, the 28-year-old used dating apps to cultivate relationships with wealthy older men and younger women in Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills. Investigators believe she posed as a girlfriend or travel companion to gain access to homes, later stealing cash, gold, and high-end designer items.
Lavie previously pleaded not guilty to all charges. She is currently out of custody on an ankle monitor and has been ordered to stay away from the victims.
What they're saying:
"This ruling means the evidence in this case will now be presented before a jury," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "At her trial, we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this defendant exploited trust built through online relationships to gain access to victims’ homes and steal from them."
What's next:
Lavie’s arraignment is scheduled for April 6 at the Van Nuys Courthouse. If convicted on all counts, she faces up to 11 years and eight months in state prison.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.