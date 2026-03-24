LA influencer and model charged in dating app burglary spree, DA says

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The Brief Adva Lavie, 28, a social media influencer known as "Mia Ventura," is accused of using dating apps to target wealthy men and young women in affluent Los Angeles neighborhoods to steal cash, gold, and designer goods. Following a preliminary hearing on March 23, a judge ruled there is sufficient evidence for Lavie to stand trial on six felony counts, including residential burglary and grand theft. Lavie, who has pleaded not guilty and is currently monitored via an ankle bracelet, is scheduled for arraignment on April 6; she faces a maximum sentence of over 11 years in state prison if convicted.



A social media influencer known as Mia Ventura has been ordered to stand trial on felony charges for allegedly using dating apps to target and burglarize victims she met online, Los Angeles officials said.

What we know:

On Monday, March 23, Ventura—whose real name is Adva Lavie—was held to answer on six felony counts, including first-degree residential burglary and grand theft.

Prosecutors allege that from 2023 to 2025, the 28-year-old used dating apps to cultivate relationships with wealthy older men and younger women in Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills. Investigators believe she posed as a girlfriend or travel companion to gain access to homes, later stealing cash, gold, and high-end designer items.

Lavie previously pleaded not guilty to all charges. She is currently out of custody on an ankle monitor and has been ordered to stay away from the victims.

What they're saying:

"This ruling means the evidence in this case will now be presented before a jury," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "At her trial, we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this defendant exploited trust built through online relationships to gain access to victims’ homes and steal from them."

What's next:

Lavie’s arraignment is scheduled for April 6 at the Van Nuys Courthouse. If convicted on all counts, she faces up to 11 years and eight months in state prison.