1 hospitalized after 60 Freeway shooting

Published  April 4, 2024 9:43am PDT
Jurupa Valley
The search is on for a gunman after a person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - A person was taken to a Riverside County hospital following a shooting on the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley late Wednesday night. 

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened just before 9:40 p.m. near the Pyrite Street exit. 

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert around 10 p.m. for the investigation and the lanes reopened by 2 a.m. 

Health officials did not reveal the condition of the shooting victim and authorities released no other information. 