1 hospitalized after 60 Freeway shooting
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - A person was taken to a Riverside County hospital following a shooting on the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley late Wednesday night.
Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened just before 9:40 p.m. near the Pyrite Street exit.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert around 10 p.m. for the investigation and the lanes reopened by 2 a.m.
Health officials did not reveal the condition of the shooting victim and authorities released no other information.