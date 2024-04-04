1 hospitalized after 60 Freeway shooting

A person was taken to a Riverside County hospital following a shooting on the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley late Wednesday night.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened just before 9:40 p.m. near the Pyrite Street exit.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert around 10 p.m. for the investigation and the lanes reopened by 2 a.m.

Health officials did not reveal the condition of the shooting victim and authorities released no other information.