Victorville pastor paid men nearly $40K to kill daughter's boyfriend, police say

A Victorville pastor is behind bars for his alleged role in a murder-for-hire plot against his daughter's boyfriend, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The victim, who was not identified, told police he was driving in Riverside's Orangecrest neighborhood the evening of Oct. 21, 2023 when another car pulled up next to his and shots were fired at him. He was struck several times but was able to drive himself to the hospital.

The victim told police he was dating a woman whose father was later identified as the pastor, 47-year-old Samuel Pasillas of Victorville.

An investigation revealed Pasillas had allegedly met with the men he hired and gave them information about the victim, including his location the evening of the shooting. The men had watched and observed the victim in the weeks leading up to the shooting and were allegedly paid nearly $40,000 by Pasillas, police said.

Pasillas was arrested March 13 for solicitation for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Juan Manuel Cebreros, 55, of Long Beach, was also arrested on several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. He is also being held on $1 million bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nic Cantino at (951) 353-7104 or NCantino@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.