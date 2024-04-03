Man arrested after allegedly killing 75-year-old roommate, critically wounding girlfriend in shooting

article

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Officials with the Riverside Police Department announced the arrest of 27-year-old Christopher Jacob Lennox after he allegedly shot and killed his roommate and critically wounded his girlfriend in a shooting over the weekend.

Investigators said the shooting was reported in the 7600 block of Canberra Way, a residential area located near the intersection of Mission Grove Parkway South and East Alessandro Boulevard, around noon on Sunday, March 31.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, later identified as 75-year-old Robert Joe Mageno, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Riverside PD officials said witnesses pointed out the shooting suspect and he was quickly detained. Authorities did not release her name.

The investigation revealed Mageno and Lennox were roommates. Authorities said Lennox’s girlfriend was visiting the home when they got into an argument when he produced a firearm and shot her. She left the room just as Mageno was getting out of his room, and Lennox allegedly shot him as well.

His girlfriend managed to run across the street after she was shot, and a handgun was recovered inside the home.

Lennox was detained and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder, attempted murder, domestic violence and weapons violations.

His bail was set at $1 million.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Richard Glover at 951-353-7134 or RGlover@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Anthony Watkins at 951-3537105 or AWatkins@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov, or download and use the Riverside Police Department’s "Atlas 1" mobile app by utilizing the "Send a Message" feature.